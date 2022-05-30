Quentin Tarantino announces new book ‘Cinema Speculation’









Fans of the iconic American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino may be eagerly awaiting plans for his final movie (rumoured to be Kill Bill: Vol.3), but the Pulp Fiction director has other things on his mind, with his new book Cinema Speculation due to be released on October 25h.

Published by Harper Collins, the brand new book will focus on some of the major beats of film history, likely including some of the director’s favourite filmmakers, including Akira Kurosawa, Stanley Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Releasing a full synopsis for the book, HarperCollins stated, “Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining”. Continuing, the synopsis further details, “film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history,” with the publishers hyping up Tarantino’s unparalleled cinematic knowledge.

This is not Tarantino’s first foray into writing, seeing the medium as a way of continuing his creativity once he leaves the filmmaking game after his tenth movie.

Having recently adapted his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio into a novel, the director has also voiced plans to write a separate novel about a WWII veteran who seeks comfort in world cinema. Embracing the movies of Kurosawa and Federico Fellini, the protagonist shuns the artifice of Hollywood in favour of foreign movies.

Cinema Speculation will be released on October 25, 2022, whilst we’ll have to wait a little longer for his tenth and final film.