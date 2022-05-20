Margot Robbie is set to star in upcoming 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel









Margot Robbie is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, having been involved in some major projects over the last few years. Starting from her fantastic collaboration with Martin Scorsese on The Wolf of Wall Street to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robbie has delivered multiple acclaimed performances.

She is already looking towards new horizons since she has been attached to an upcoming David O. Russell comedy while also starring in the future Greta Gerwig project titled Barbie. In addition to these highly anticipated films, Robbie has also been named among the cast members of a new Wes Anderson film called Asteroid City.

According to the latest reports, Robbie has been cast as the star of an upcoming prequel for Steven Soderbergh’s widely popular heist film Ocean’s Eleven. While the details haven’t been confirmed yet and the project hasn’t been given the green light, it has been revealed that the new prequel is being directed by Jay Roach.

Although Robbie will be heavily involved in the promotion campaigns of other films such as Gerwig’s Barbie, this new prequel is expected to go into production in 2023 if it is approved. The reports that have surfaced have also indicated that Robbie won’t just star in the film but she will also produce the prequel.

This prequel follows in the footsteps of Ocean’s 8 which came after Soderbergh’s trilogy. It replaced the masculine energy of the original trilogy by envisioning a heist film with an all-female cast starring the likes of Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Mindy Kaling among others.

