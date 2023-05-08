Quentin Tarantino predicts he’ll outlive Hollywood: “I’ll probably be around a few more years than Hollywood itself”









Legendary director Quentin Tarantino has claimed the version of Hollywood he once knew is fading away and boldly predicted that he’ll “be around a few more years than Hollywood itself”.

Tarantino’s last movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a love letter to the industry and romanticises the glamorous version of Hollywood that existed in the late 1960s. In a new interview with the German publication Zeit Magazine, Tarantino claimed: “It’s not the Hollywood I knew. Will the kind of cinema experience I grew up with still exist in five or six years? We will see. I certainly haven’t left Hollywood – Hollywood has left me”.

He added: “I’ve dedicated my life to movies. Nothing was more important, everything else was secondary. And at some point you have conquered all the peaks”. He continued: “I’ll probably be the last one to turn off the light there […] I’ll probably be around a few more years than Hollywood itself”.

Tarantino recently announced the title of his tenth film. The Movie Critic is expected to be the director’s final big-screen project. During a recent interview for ara, Tarantino was asked whether late film critic Pauline Kael, who inspired his 2022 book Cinema Speculation, was also the influence behind this latest project “Yes, it is part of the landscape,” he replied. “The story takes place in a world where Pauline Kael exists, and is alluded to, but the film is not about her.”