Quentin Tarantino picks his favourite British movie









When the film industry titans get together for their private movie club, you can be sure that the discussions will be fascinating, especially when the movie aficionados include Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright. Both directors, known for their unapologetic and individualistic filmmaking styles, share a deep respect for each other’s work, leading to a genuine friendship between the two.

Tarantino, the creative force behind genre-defining films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Django Unchained, is recognised for his love of movies that traverse time, genres, and geographies. On the other hand, Wright, who brought to life the unofficially-titled Cornetto Trilogy and Baby Driver, is celebrated for his flair for infusing traditional genres with modern humour and stylised filmmaking techniques.

During the pandemic, Tarantino and Wright formed an informal movie club, exchanging suggestions and thoughts on films they both adore. This club also attracted the attention of other cinema giants, including Martin Scorsese, who supplied over 30 British hidden gems for the duo’s viewing pleasure.

Tarantino, however, has never been one to keep his thoughts on cinema secret. Almost a decade before he and Wright got together for their film club, Tarantino was asked to name his 20 favourite movies made during his own active career as a director – and one particular British film stood out to him. In Tarantino’s eyes, it’s a film that has a singular, distinct voice, and it isn’t a gritty gangster flick, kitchen-sink drama or a period piece – genres often associated with British cinema.

In a 2009 Sky Cinema promo, Tarantino revealed Shaun of the Dead, directed by none other than his fellow movie club member Edgar Wright, to be one of his all-time favourites. Described as a ‘rom-zom-com’, Shaun of the Dead was Wright’s directorial debut following his hugely successful sitcom Spaced. The film is a satirical yet affectionate tribute to zombie horror, layered with British wit and filled with brilliantly executed visual comedy.

It follows the life of everyman Shaun, played by Simon Pegg, as he tries to navigate his way through the work/life balance, personal relationships and familial problems – all amid a world-ending zombie apocalypse. Speaking on the film, Tarantino was clear and concise, explaining: “My hands down favourite British movie that has come out since I’ve been making movies: it’s Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead.”

As for the two directors, they’re still actively contributing to the world of cinema. Wright last wowed audiences with his psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, a time-travelling homage to the swinging 1960s London and Giallo horror films. Tarantino, meanwhile, is slowly drip-feeding us with information on his tenth and most likely final film, The Movie Critic, the main character of which he’s recently described as “Travis Bickle if he were a movie critic”.