Quentin Tarantino names “one of the greatest scripts” in movie history









By now, Quentin Tarantino has discussed film so much that he himself has pretty much become a walking encyclopaedia of the history of cinema. Through several interviews and features with the director, we have come to learn of his most cherished films and filmmakers and his biggest inspirations.

For instance, we know that Tarantino loves Asian cinema, particularly the works of Hong Kong legend John Woo and also Japanese films such as Battle Royale. Tarantino also admires the work of his own country too, though, particularly the starkly differing realms of the old western and the grindhouse movies of the 1970s.

The bread and butter of any great film, though, is a great script, for what is a movie without a story to tell? When it comes to Tarantino’s favourite films in terms of it having a great script, it looks as though there is one clear winner, and he once discussed a Lars von Trier film for Sky Movies in this light.

Whilst picking out the best films between 1992, when Tarantino himself became a filmmaker and 2009, the director said of the 2003 film Dogville, “Seven would be Lars von Trier’s Dogville, which I think is maybe one of the greatest scripts ever for a film.”

He continued, “I actually think if he had actually done it on the stage, he would have won a Pulitzer prize.” It’s high praise indeed from the American director for his Danish counterpart. The film stars an ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Lauren Bacall, Paul Bettany and Chloë Sevigny.

Also featured in von Trier’s movie are Stellan Skarsgard, Udo Kiet, Ben Gazzara, Harriet Anderson and James Caan. Meanwhile, John Hurt provides the film’s narration. It’s understandable to see why Tarantino felt that von Trier could have put his story on stage rather than on film.

This is because it features a minimalist stage set in order to tell to the tale of Nicole Kidman’s Grace Mulligan, a woman who is seeking shelter from gangsters. She arrives in Dogville, a small town in Colorado and is granted the refuge she seeks in exchange for her physical toil.

Dogville is told through nine distinct chapters, plus an introductory prologue and von Trier pays homage to many literary works of the 19th Century in the way that each chapter is accompanied by a short descriptive heading. There’s an elegancy and simplicity to von Trier’s film, but it boasts a strong script, which is certainly why Tarantino admires it so.