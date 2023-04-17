Quentin Tarantino is “ready to quit” making movies









Director Quentin Tarantino has said that he’s “ready to quit” filmmaking. The director and screenwriter’s 30-year career has seen him release such classics as Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and, most recently, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Back in 2009, he said he would retire at the age of 60 to “go and write novels and cinema literature, stuff like that”. Tarantino turned 60 on March 27th.

Tarantino recently announced the title of his tenth film. The Movie Critic is expected to be the director’s final big-screen project. During a recent interview for ara, Tarantino was asked whether late film critic Pauline Kael, who inspired his 2022 book Cinema Speculation, was also the influence behind this latest project “Yes, it is part of the landscape,” he replied. “The story takes place in a world where Pauline Kael exists, and is alluded to, but the film is not about her.”

Later, the interviewer quoted an excerpt from the book in which Walter Hill tells Tarantino that he “would have loved Steve McQueen” because the latter “knew what the public wanted from him and wanted to give it to them”. In response, Tarantino said: “No, I think not. It’s just that I’ve been making movies for 30 years and I’m ready to quit.”

Outlining his future plans, Tarantino said that he’d like to “make a second volume of [Cinema Speculation] that also encompasses the ’70s but with other films, also from my adolescence.” And then I’ll jump to the ’80s and I will also talk about cinema from outside the United States.”

Tarantino’s most recent project was Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. You can watch the trailer below.