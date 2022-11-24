How did Quentin Tarantino inspire moments in 'Team America' and 'Shrek'?









Looking across the landscape of cinema and Quentin Tarantino‘s influence can be spotted in a number of locations. Several of his films from the last 30 years have been, without doubt, some of the most influential in terms of their effect on pop culture. From Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill, Tarantino’s unique method of storytelling through film has elevated him into the pantheon of all-time greats and has led to a swathe of homage and parodies in other artistic mediums.

Tarantino was recently asked which song he is most proud of re-popularising through using it in one of his films, to which he replied: “The Japanese artist Tomoyasu Hotei, who did the theme for Battle without Honour or Humanity that we used as sort of ‘O-Ren’s Theme’ [in Kill Bill Vol. 1] as she comes into the house of lilies with her entourage.”

The director explained: “The fact that this was in this one Japanese movie, a few people saw it in Japan. The only reason I saw it in Japan was because of a remake of another Japanese movie that I didn’t love, but that piece of music was amazing! And so I got it, and we put it on there, and the fact is that it has almost become the Kill Bill theme; it’s people walking in slow motion badassery, that’s almost the theme to it.”

Tarantino then went on to acknowledge the fact that several other films seem to have paid homage to Kill Bill and its themes. Amongst them are Team America and even Shrek. “They used it in Team America!” Tarantino said. “For, like, when the team gets together.”

He added: “Or when there used it for Shrek 3, the Disney princesses get together, and they play the Battle Without Honour or Humanity theme as they walk triumphantly and kick everybody’s ass.”

“Oh my god, I cannot believe this has been passed on to Shrek and the marionettes,” Tarantino said. He then went on to further reiterate the influence that his films have had, such as the recording group Yolanda Be Cool, taken, of course, from Pulp Fiction, as well as the famous Simpsons episode also influenced by the same film.

“Even something like Kung-Fu Panda is just a straight-up parody of Kill Bill in every way!” he noted. “Obviously, they saw it; obviously, it’s put in the script; it’s a straight parody. Cut to Kung-Fu Panda 5 and a TV Show; ‘where’s my backing on that?’ They’re doing me a favour; they’re giving me pop cultural relevance, priceless.”

