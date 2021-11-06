Quentin Tarantino reveals his favourite Steven Spielberg film









Despite having influenced the film industry for almost 30 years, ever since the release of Reservoir Dogs in 1992, Quentin Tarantino remains a leading voice in the industry, helping to steer and inspire the future of its creativity. There are few directors that still carry such authority in the industry, with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg taking a back seat since their 20th-century dominance.

A purveyor of all things cinema, Quentin Tarantino learned his craft not by going to film school, but by developing an encyclopedic knowledge for cinema, taking a particular interest in Asain samurai cinema among other genres. In discussion with The Talks, he notes how he absorbs cultural influences to use in his writing, commenting: “[My] head is a sponge. I listen to what everyone says, I watch little idiosyncratic behaviour, people tell me a joke and I remember it. People tell me an interesting story in their life and I remember it”.

As a result, Tarantino has been known to regularly voice his opinion on his own favourite films, revealing to journalists and baying fans his recommendations for the very best cinema to seek out. For example, in 2019, he told journalist Erick Weber, a member of the Broadcast Film Critics’ Association, that his picks for the best films of 2019 were Doctor Sleep, Crawl and The Irishman from Martin Scorsese, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Earlier this year, Quentin Tarantino also revealed his favourite film from the iconic director Steven Spielberg, telling Jimmy Kimmel: “I think Jaws is maybe, possibly the greatest movie ever made”. Showering praise on the director, Tarantino also included the film on his list of eleven favourite films, with the collection also including Taxi Driver from Martin Scorsese and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from Sergio Leone.

Perhaps Quentin Tarantino’s all-time favourite filmmaker, the Pulp Fiction director was particularly fond of Sergio Leone, revealing his thoughts on him in the foreword to Christopher Frayling’s book Once Upon a Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece. Writing in the foreword, Tarantino stated: “When it comes to the filmmakers of the 1960s that mean the most to filmmakers of the 1990s and 2000s, I believe that Leone is pointing the way towards modern filmmaking”.

Continuing, the filmmaker adds, “It’s the use of music, the use of the set-piece, the ironic sense of humour. They appreciate the surrealism, the craziness, and they appreciate the cutting to music. So it is the true beginning of what filmmaking had evolved to by the 1990s. You don’t go past Leone, you start with Leone”.

Whilst Leone may be Quentin Tarantino’s favourite filmmaker, there’s no doubt that he also admired Steven Spielberg for helping to sculpt the landscape of 1980s filmmaking. Take a look at the trailer for Spielberg’s iconic horror thriller Jaws below.