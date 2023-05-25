Quentin Tarantino asked Margot Robbie to have dirty feet for ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ scene









Australian actor Margot Robbie has revealed Quentin Tarantino asked her to have dirty feet during the shooting of a scene in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In a new interview on Vogue’s YouTube channel, Robbie broke down a series of looks from her most iconic roles from her career to date. At one point during the video, she discussed her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and explained Tarantino’s on-set request.

The scene in question is when Robbie’s character is at the cinema and rests her bare feet on the seat in front. While it was always in the script for her to “kick off her boots”, Tarantino later improvised a twist which was for the Australian to not wash her feet on the day of filming to make them authentically dirty.

She explained: “My character walks into a movie theatre to see herself on the big screen, and she kind of kicks off her go-go boots and puts her feet up and settles in to watch the movie But my feet were dirty because I’d been walking around set.” Robbie added: “They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, ‘Don’t. Don’t clean them,’. Someone ran in to do it, and he was like, ‘No, it’s real. Keep it.’”

Robbie is set to star in the forthcoming Barbie film, which arrives in cinemas this summer. She also acted as a producer in the project, and in the same Vogue interview, she revealed Gal Gadot was initially who she had in mind for the titular role. “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie remarked

She added: “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork”.

Watch the interview with Vogue below.