PVRIS make a return with two new singles and a short film









PVRIS have returned with the release of two new singles, ‘ANIMAL’ and ‘ANYWHERE BUT HERE’, which have been accompanied by a Jax Anderson-directed six-and-a-half-minute short film. The tunes are the first to be released by the project led by Lynn Gunn on Hopeless Records.

Discussing the new tracks, Gunn said, “At its core, ‘ANYWHERE BUT HERE’ is about wanting to escape your surroundings. My whole life, I’ve always found myself restless and eager to be somewhere else. I always imagine existing in different times and different places, everywhere and anywhere, but where I am in the moment, even the good moments. I think a lot of us experience that, to some degree, a longing to be somewhere or with someone you can’t necessarily identify.”

Of ‘ANIMAL’, Gunn said the track is about breaking free of the things that lock us down, expressing our inner defiance. She said, “It can even be looked at through a wider lens and interpreted as defiance towards ‘the man’, government, or the algorithms that run our lives, that ‘know us’. It’s about challenging the identity the outside world chooses to give you. It’s also a comment on fame and spectacle.”

Both of the new tracks are expected to find their way onto PVRIS’ forthcoming fourth studio album, which is reportedly in the final stages of production. Gunn said of the album, “I think there is some decorating to do right now.”

She added, “There’s some exploring of ideas and finding a couple more throughlines to connect it all and put the bow on it until it is done. The finish line is in sight, though. The visual, lyrical and production concepts are established and stated by these two songs; they really set the tone for the whole thing.”