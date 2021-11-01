Watch the fascinating puppet tests behind Wes Anderson film 'Fantastic Mr Fox'









Known for his whimsical worlds of eclectic, visceral wonder, Wes Anderson has made some of the finest films of the 21st century including The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom and The French Dispatch. His 2009 film, Fantastic Mr. Fox, presented his very first foray into animation and was received with uproarious applause, praised for its wacky style and cast including George Clooney, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

There isn’t exactly a bevvy of fantastic Roald Dahl adaptations, but Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox is certainly one of the very best, perhaps even the director’s finest work altogether.

Smart, sophisticated and wonderfully traditional, Wes Anderson’s tale perfectly captures the warm magic of the original Roald Dahl novel whilst adding the director’s own quirky garnish. For the amalgamation of original music from Alexandre Desplat, and the perfectly selected songs from The Mellomen and The Beach Boys, the film’s opening scene is a masterpiece of filmmaking.

Dedicated to keeping the film authentic, Wes Anderson set out a strict pre-production schedule, recording a majority of the film’s dialogue outside of the studio. As the director recalls, “We went out in a forest…went in an attic, [and] went in a stable. We went underground for some things. There was a great spontaneity in the recordings because of that”.

Released courtesy of the Criterion Collection, brand new footage of the puppet tests from Wes Anderson’s 2009 film have now been released showing fascinating insight into the pre-production process of the film. Artistically compiled by Criterion, the brand new behind the scenes video shows everything from green screen tests to mechanical puppet wizardry to fire and water animations.

Take a look at the brand new video below and immerse yourself once more in Wes Anderson’s world of Fantastic Mr. Fox.