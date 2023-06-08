PUP share new outtakes ‘How to Live With Yourself’ and ‘Smoke Screen’









Canadian indie punks PUP have released two new tracks, ‘How to Live With Yourself’ and ‘Smoke Screen’.

The two songs are outtakes from the band’s most recent album, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, which was released back in the spring of 2022.

Speaking of ‘How To Live With Yourself’, lead vocalist Stefan Babcock had this to say: “This was the first song we wrote when we started working on our last album. The first one is always the hardest, you tend to overthink everything, so we wanted to start with something simple and fun, something that we wouldn’t get too in our own heads about.”

“This one feels like a classic PUP song to me, and while our goal for the record was to push ourselves out of our comfort zone and try new things, sometimes it feels good to write a catchy, miserable ripper that feels like it captures exactly what this band is about,” Babcock adds.

Babcock also shared some insights into ‘Smoke Screen’. “This song originated with a Nestor [Chumak] riff,” he says. “He sent it around, and the thing was so slow that I thought he’d exported it wrong. But his idea was to do a song that was like the ‘sludgey’ version of PUP, something we’d never really done before.”

“The more I listened to it, the more it grew on me,” Babcock adds. “I remember in the height of the pandemic sitting in the backseat of my car at the Home Depot parking lot, anything to try and escape the house, and writing and recording all the lyrics on the spot.”

Check out the visualizers for ‘How To Live With Yourself’ and ‘Smoke Screen’ down below.