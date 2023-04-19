Puma Blue announces new album ‘Holy Waters’, releases new single ‘Pretty’









Jacob Allen, better known by his musical alias Puma Blue, has announced a new album entitled Holy Waters, which will be released on September 1st on Blue Flowers. To celebrate the new album announcement, he has released a new single called ‘Pretty’, which can be heard below.

Allen explained of the track: “‘Pretty’ is about feeling ugly. So ugly that sometimes you can’t believe the person who loves you sees you how they do. We were playing with beauty and ugliness when producing it, the live studio performance already felt so sweet and delicate, it needed something uglier and haunting so I howled these notes in the bridge and we fed my voice through a synth that made me sound like a swarm of bees.”

The London-born artist feels that the music video pays homage to Wim Wenders’ 1987 film Wings of Desire. He said, “I wanted to capture how it feels to look in a mirror and feel dissonance with what you see. I obscured myself for much of the video, shot on film and directed by Angela Ricciardi, I wanted to hide and sing from the shadows.”

He added, “I walk around New York City with these angel wings because the lyrics are ‘You make me feel so pretty,’ this idea that I am perceived as beautiful by someone else despite how I see myself. At the end, I come home to this lifeless figure, a nothing. The idea that even though you can be loved by someone you can still be haunted by dysmorphia to some extent. This song is an attempt to challenge that, to honour that admiration from the one who sees me as beautiful.”

Listen to Puma Blue’s ‘Pretty’ below.