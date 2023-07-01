Pulp drummer Nick Banks to release new memoir ‘So It Started There’









Nick Banks, the drummer for the legendary Britpop band Pulp, has announced that he is set to publish his new memoir titled So It Started There: From Punk to Pulp. The title is a reference to a lyric in the band’s most popular hit, ‘Common People’.

“Nick Banks is the time-keeper of Pulp, and within these covers are the early times, the good times, the not-so-good times and the WTF time,” Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker said in promotion of the book. “Do You Remember the First Time? Nick does. Great stuff.”

While Banks himself writes: “I was in the midst of a game of scrabble – my little tome is a tawdry tale of how I got my chance in the pulp drumseat, and the adventures that arose. Hopefully some of your lot might enjoy it.”

The book’s publisher, Omnibus, has described it as “a chronicle of the life and career of drummer Nick Banks, and how he came to be in one of the UK’s most iconic and beloved bands.” They have also revealed that it comes with a foreword by fellow Sheffield musical hero and Pulp collaborator Richard Hawley.

They state in the synopsis that the book begins “with his childhood in Rotherham, Nick recounts his personal and musical journey through the genres, first as a punk, then as a goth; how it all started when he was first inspired to pick up the sticks by Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook,” and it recounts his journey from thereon.

It comes at a prolific point in Pulp’s career. After a lengthy hiatus, they are once more hitting the road and are set to play huge shows at London’s Finsbury Park this weekend [July 1st and 2nd] as the band continue their long-awaited comeback.

The book is set to be published on September 28th.

