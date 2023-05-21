The public will soon be welcomed to Jimmy Page’s old haunted mansion









Boleskine House, the allegedly haunted Scottish mansion once owned by Led Zeppelin leader and guitarist Jimmy Page, will soon open up to tourists.

Situated on the southeastern shore of Loch Ness, the house was built circa 1760 by a member of the Fraser clan. Legend says it was erected on the site of a church that burnt down with the congregation inside, killing everyone. Elsewhere, a local wizard who would apparently raise the dead is claimed to have been buried in the nearby Clan Fraser Cemetary.

Boleskine was later purchased by the occultist Aleister Crowley in 1899. He is said to have spent months attempting to summon demons in a ritual but didn’t finish the magic properly so they weren’t cast away. Inspired by the house’s story, Page bought the property in 1971, just five years after one of the previous owners shot himself in Crowley’s former bedroom.

“Page encountered Crowley’s work during his teenage years after chancing upon a copy of Crowley’s monograph, Magick,” the Boleskine House Foundation website explains. “Crowley was already regaining popularity as a counter-culture icon with his inclusion on the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, and other musicians and artists were now lifting his legacy from its previous obscurity. Led Zeppelin’s third album…would include the iconic Crowley phrase ‘Do what thou wilt’ written on the inner ring of the record.”

Continuing: “Page’s life as a musician touring heavily abroad kept him from spending a great deal of time at Boleskine, but he did invite other artistic luminaries of the time such as Richie Blackmore… He would also remodel the interior to match his own esoteric flair in keeping with the Crowley mystique.”

