Boleskine House: Aleister Crowley and Jimmy Page's portal to hell









There are many notorious houses worldwide, but one of the most storied is Boleskine House, the former home of occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. A strange case; many believe it to be a portal to hell, with the house’s past deeply rooted in the macabre and the eerie. Situated on the southeast side of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, although it is now used as a holiday home, for a long time, this isolated abode was not the tranquillity base that it seemed, making it one of the most intriguing dwellings in all of Britain.

Of course, much of the house’s reputation is to do with Aleister Crowley, but it was an infamous location centuries before the Thelemite leader purchased the property. The parish was formed in the 13th century, with a Kirk (Church) and graveyard also built around this time. Then, in the 17th century, Minister Thomas Houston was claimed to have been tasked with laying the animated bodies back in their graves after an evil local wizard raised the dead in Boleskine graveyard. Understandably, this set a precedent for all things to come, with the house finding it impossible to escape this morbid reputation.

It is also said that Boleskine House was built on the site where the Kirk once stood, which again – according to local legend – caught fire during the congregation, killing everyone inside, and so concluded the first chapter of its history.

Boleskine House was constructed in 1760 by Colonel Archibald Fraser and was first used as a hunting lodge. It is said that Archibald also chose the site on purpose as a means of winding up Simon Frase of Lovat, a political rival, because of his support of the Hanoverians in the Jacobite rising. As Lovat’s land surrounded Boleskine, the machiavellian essence of this move deserves some praise, to say the least.

Over the following decades, the Frasers expanded the hunting lodge into something resembling the house it is today.

It was then purchased by Crowley from the Frasers in 1899, kicking off the darkest and most arcane chapter in Boleskine’s history. The occultist thought it was an ideal place to isolate himself and perform a series of mysterious rituals called ‘The Sacred Magic of Abramelin the Mage’, which was taken from the hallowed The Book of Abramelin.

In his partial autobiography, The Confessions of Aleister Crowley, he explained how he would conduct his magic, saying that “the first essential is a house in a more or less secluded situation. There should be a door opening to the north from the room in which you make your oratory. Outside this door, you construct a terrace covered with fine river sand. This ends in a ‘lodge’ where the spirits may congregate.”

The story goes that the ritual took over six months to prepare for, including celibacy and abstinence from alcohol, two things Crowley famously loved. This is where it gets really dark, though. Part of this also included summoning the 12 Kings and Dukes of Hell to bind them and remove their influences from Crowley’s life.

During this time, legend claims that Crowley summoned 115 spirits, including Lucifer himself. However, when he was in the process of performing the extended piece of magic, he was summoned to Paris, France, by the grand master of the Golden Dawn, the secret society he belonged to, which meant Crowley didn’t have time to banish some of the spirits he had summoned.

It is said that this is the reason for all the strange occurrences linked to Boleskine House after he left. Some subsequent occultists have also claimed that Crowley cursed anyone who dared to pry into his private life, even after his death, adding to the mystery.

In one of the most chilling moments in the house’s life, Crowley’s housekeeper, Hugh Gillies, suffered several immense tragedies, including the death of two children, which led to Crowley admitting that his black magic experiments had gotten out of hand. The occultist finally left the property in 1913.

After the devastating First World War, famous Hollywood actor George Raft was linked to the house and became embroiled in a scandal after his role in a scam that sold shares for a pig farm that was allegedly built on Boleskine’s grounds, but the farm never existed. Then, after the Second World War, the house was owned by Major Edward Grant, who committed suicide with a shotgun in what was once Crowley’s bedroom in 1965.

After Grant’s death, a newly married couple moved into Boleskine. However, the happy marriage wasn’t to last, with the house’s evil gravely interrupting proceedings. The wife was blind, and after a month, the husband walked out on her, leaving her wandering around, confused and heartbroken, unable to make sense of the matter.

Then, in 1969 the acclaimed filmmaker Kenneth Anger, who had a lifelong interest in the occult, and open Thelemite, heard about the house and its availability, so he rented it. Following Anger’s actions, one of the world’s most famous stars, Jimmy Page, another prominent advocate of the occult fascinated by Crowley, bought the house a year later.

The house was decrepit when Page bought it, and initially, he thought he would be a great environment to write songs in, but as is the case for someone of his standing, after he had organised for it to be restored, he spent little to no time there and left it in the care of his close friend Malcolm Dent.

It was Dent who was to experience the most shocking things, even to us who don’t believe in the paranormal.

Interestingly, despite Page never spending an extended period at Boleskine, he did everything to make the house look as it would have during Crowley’s tenure. He even commissioned Charles Pace to paint murals on the walls based on those found in Crowley’s Sicilian Abbey of Thelema.

Dent once recalled: “Jimmy Page caught me at a time in my life when I wasn’t doing a great deal and asked me to come up and run the place. I never did establish why he fixed on me.”

He continued, explaining that when he moved into the property, “it was a wreck … It had been more or less abandoned. There’d been at least one fire there, parts of the building were missing, and it had been badly patched up. The grounds, which at one time had been very nicely laid out were gone to hell”.

Dent was always sceptical of the paranormal and the house’s connections to it, but strange things started happening to him before long. He heard rumblings from the hallway, which only stopped when he went to investigate but continued when he went back to his room. Intrigued, this led to him researching the house, and one day he came across a text explaining that the rumbling was said to be Lord Lovat’s head, which was strange, as he was executed in London.

Dent explained how this tenuous link came about: “Above Boleskine, there’s a place called Errogie, which is supposed to be the geographical centre of the Highlands. Boleskine was then the nearest consecrated ground to Errogie, and it’s thought his soul, or part of it ended here.”

The worst was yet to come for Dent, though, and he would endure the “most terrifying night of my life” when living at the property. In the middle of the night, he was woken up by the sounds of what he thought was a wild animal snorting and banging on his bedroom door. Understandably petrified, this continued for what seemed like an age, with Dent too scared to open the door until the morning. He found that there was nothing there. Chillingly, when looking back on the episode, he said: “Whatever was there was pure evil.”

For the sceptics out there, Dent’s claims aren’t unfounded. One night a friend stayed over, and she awoke in the middle of the night, panicked as she claimed she had been attacked by “some kind of devil”. Heightening this sense of dread, doors slammed open and closed, chairs moved around, and rugs rolled up on their own.

Remarkably though, Dent never left, met his wife in Boleskine, and raised his family there. Eventually, the house was sold to the MacGillivrays in 1992, and afterwards, it seemed that the house was reduced to a normal one, with the couple being indefatigable sceptics of the paranormal and converting it into a hotel.

When asked about Boleskine’s connections to the paranormal and if she’d experienced anything weird, Mrs. MacGillivray said: “absolutely none. I am a non-believer and didn’t listen to all that rubbish. We had a great time there.”

How strange.

