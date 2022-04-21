Psychedelic Porn Crumpets share riotous new single ‘Acid Dent’









Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - 'Acid Dent' 7.6

Now onto their fifth record, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are remaining as refreshingly riotous as ever. Their latest ridiculously raucous volley of sound, ‘Acid Dent’, displays the musical virtue of sticking to your original tenets rather than wandering blindly towards some sort of engineered evolution.

With the song, the Australian rockers rattle off a repetitive riff with enough zip and fizz to never lose its headbanging effervescence. Like a whisky drunk on a bank holiday, it’s fuzzed-out to oblivion but still remains chipper and punchy, as Jack McEwan rattles off his usual slack-jawed melee of words.

It doesn’t reinvent the musical wheel for the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, and it might not be their best effort to date, but it continues the succession of their intent thunderously ahead of the release of Night Gnomes.

And speaking of the continuation of a trip, McEwan said: “Every generation has their means of escapism and for some reason here in Perth, or at least when we were in our heyday you could purchase mushrooms and acid from any decent supermarket. So it’s inevitable we’re gonna be munching jumpers and chatting to fences in a few decades, but as for now, well… we’ve seemed to somehow milk a career out of it.”

But as the song delineates, please be careful and hold onto your marbles. “It’s probably not going to end well, hence my newly appointed position on drug safety. Then again, someone also once told me, ‘Hell hath no fury like a man who’s pressed pause on his drug abuse’, so now I’m slightly more perplexed as to where I stand.”

As he cautiously concludes his first and last classroom safety talk: “Anyway, good luck to everyone, enjoy yourselves but remember nobody wants to pick up your marbles after.”

Night Gnomes is due for release on April 22nd. You can check out the weird and wonderful new animation video of ‘Acid Dent’ below.

