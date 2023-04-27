Protomartyr release ‘Elimination Dances’









Protomartyr - 'Elimination Dances' 4.5

Detroit heroes Protomartyr always promise quality, which they’ve done once again on their latest single, ‘Elimination Dances’. It’s another piece of their distinctive take on post-punk, with the starkly gothic angle present. The band’s ominous guitars remain as the dynamics gradually ramp up to create a heady climax. Here, they dance with melody and dissonance with verve. They’ve always done it brilliantly and have recently taken it to another level.

Frontman Joe Casey returns with a typically thought-provoking set of lyrics, augmented by the sonic rapture of his voice. He delivers fine lines such as, “Pale youth is my replacement/ That’s how elimination dances/ Through this life of mine.” He’s bolstered by the sinister minimalism of Greg Ahee’s locomoting guitar, with the disjointed and spine-tingling solo one of his best. The panache with which he uses reverb has always been captivating.

The rhythm section is particularly robust here, dictating the tension. Bassist Scott Davidson drives the song with his own constantly shifting performance, providing Casey and Ahee with a melodic ballast from which to immerse us. As ever, Alex Leonard is potent in percussion, with the anxiety of his beat making us desperate to uncover what direction the quartet are taking us in. Ultimately, all four components merge to create a compelling rumble best described as Protomartyr.

In a statement, Casey explained that ‘Elimination Dances’ is named after a chapter from a 1950s teen dance manual, where “you get tapped out when you lose the dance”. As ever, a metaphor for everyday life was excavated from it. The frontman added, “You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes.”

Protomartyr are preparing to release their new album, Formal Growth in the Desert, which arrives on June 2nd via Domino. For now, get stuck into their latest delight.