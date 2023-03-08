Protomartyr share new track, ‘Make Way’ and announce sixth album, ‘Formal Growth in the Desert’









'Make Way' - Protomartyr 3.5

American rockers Protomartyr have announced their sixth studio album, Formal Growth in the Desert. The record is set for release on June 2nd, 2023, via Domino and acts as the successor to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today.

Lead singer Joe Casey has described the album as about “getting on with life.” He also stated, “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

The album opens with ‘Make Way’, which the band have shared as the record’s lead single. A gentle guitar opens the track as Casey sings, “Welcome to the haunted earth.” The song moves in and out of melodic verses and bursts of sharp sonic jolts as Casey shouts the song’s title phrase. Protomartyr harnesses complete control as they weave between loud and quiet, with western-inspired guitars echoing through the track.

Casey’s lyrics, such as “The living after life/ Where we chose to forget/ The years of the Hungry Knife”, are gently reflective and tease the broader themes of the album. His voice retains a mellow and deep tone that makes for the perfect accompaniment to the brooding track.

According to Trevor Naud, who created the music video, “There’s a deliberate through-line between the videos for ‘Make Way’ and 2020’s ‘Worm In Heaven’. The two songs feel partnered with each other, so I wanted the videos to feel like they exist in the same world. There are layers of experiments happening — all within a closed environment. We don’t know what’s happened to the world outside, but there’s an undertone that things maybe aren’t quite right.”

The Detroit band will embark on an extensive tour later this year, visiting the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Beginning on March 11th at Soupfest in Columbus, Ohio, the band will appear at SXSW before touring the US for the remainder of the month. Their US tour will resume in June and July before heading to Europe and the UK in August, stopping off at venues such as Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club and Brighton’s Concorde 2.

Listen to the new track below.