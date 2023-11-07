Priscilla Presley hails Sofia Coppola’s “right on” biopic

Priscilla Presley has thrown her support behind Sofia Coppola‘s new biopic Priscilla, which documents her life.

Coppola’s new movie Priscilla adapts Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me to screen, featuring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley. The A24 film is set for release in the United Kingdom on January 5th, 2024.

Now, in a new Q&A session at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas to promote the biopic, Priscilla has revealed she was initially worried about Coppola’s plans but is pleased with the final result. She said (via People): “I was very concerned about this movie. I think it’s right on, to be honest with you.”

Explaining why Coppola was suited to telling her story, Presley said: “I love her filmmaking. I think she does a great job. She is for women, and when she approached me about doing a movie about me, I was moved by it.”

“If anyone were to do a movie, it would be for her. I would never support another movie from anyone else doing it,” she added. “She really connected with me. I have no problems with what she did in any way.”

Presley’s comments arrive after emails surfaced from her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who was unhappy with Coppola’s vision for the movie. In one of the emails, Lisa Marie wrote, “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father.”

She also wrote to Coppola: “I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why? I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.”

In a four-star review of Coppola’s new film Priscilla, Far Out wrote: “All Priscilla wanted was to be loved and cared for, to live her own life in partnership with her husband, and what she got was a drug-addicted, self-obsessed, cultural phenomenon – a phenomenon that she would never entirely be able to remove herself from.”