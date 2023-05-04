Primavera Sound to be live-streamed on Amazon Music









Performances from both weekends of Primavera Sound Festival will be live-streamed on Amazon Music from Barcelona and Madrid.

The first weekend of the festival runs from June 1st to June 3rd at Barcelona’s Parc del Forum, and the second will take place the following weekend at Madrid’s Arganda del Rey. The live stream will be available to watch for free on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, which starts at 6:30pm GMT every evening throughout the festival.

During the Barcelona weekend, there will be two different channels available to watch for viewers at home, which both feature English commentary. Spanish subtitles are also an option. For the Madrid weekend, the streams will feature Spanish commentary with the option of English subtitles available for those watching. In addition to performances, there will also be interviews with acts and behind-the-scenes access.

The festival will be headlined by Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Halsey and Pet Shop Boys. Additionally, indie favourites Julia Jacklin, Arlo Parks, Self Esteem and Yard Act fill up the surrounding spots. Other acts appearing across the two weekends include Loyle Carner, Turnstile, The War On Drugs, New Order, and Caroline Polachek.

This year’s edition marks the first time Primavera Sound has run in both Barcelona and Madrid. In a statement, the organisers said: “Barcelona or Madrid, Madrid or Barcelona. Primavera Sound 2023 will have two locations: choose yours… or do it all. Next year both cities will take the reins in two consecutive weekends with incredible line-ups.”

See the line-up below.

