Primavera Sound cancels Thursday performances due to weather









The first day of this week’s Primavera Sound Festival in Madrid, Spain, is being cancelled due to “adverse weather.”

“Thursday’s Primavera Sound Madrid has been cancelled for safety reasons in view of the adverse weather forecast,” the festival announced in an official statement. Artists who were scheduled to perform on Thursday included Blur, Yard Act, Halsey, New Order, Turnstile, Black Country New Road, Central Cee, Sparks, Alex X, Built to Spill, and Self Esteem, among others.

“Due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival and in view of the adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday 8th June, with heavy storms during the afternoon, in close coordination and in agreement with the City Council and the local police force of Arganda del Rey and following the recommendations of the relevant technical reports, the Primavera Sound Madrid event on Thursday 8th June in the Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey is cancelled for safety reasons, as well as the activity in the Cívitas Metropolitano scheduled for this Thursday,” the festival wrote.

“The programme of the Auditorio Primavera (The Music Station) for the day will be maintained,” they added.

“Primavera Sound Madrid continues and will open its doors in the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th June,” they continue. “The opening day this evening in the Cívitas Metropolitano is also continuing although, due to the rain, the opening of the doors has been delayed and finally La Paloma has not been able to perform; the rest of the concerts are still on schedule”.

“We will continue to keep you informed of any new developments through the festival’s official communication channels on the website and social networks,” the statement ends. “We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your support.”

See more Gracias por vuestra comprensión. Nos vemos a partir del viernes en Ciudad del Rock 💔

Thank you for your understanding. See you from Friday onwards in Ciudad del Rock 💔 pic.twitter.com/zEBMd9BhJ0 — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 7, 2023

See more So looking forward to playing Primavera Madrid for the first time, gutted not to be able to play. https://t.co/2UZP0jhyy5 — blur (@blurofficial) June 7, 2023