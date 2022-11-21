Primal Scream announced for The Great Estate Festival in Cornwall









Scottish indie legends Primal Scream have been announced as one of the headline acts for The Great Estate Festival. The up-and-coming weekend festival is set to take place on June 2nd-4th, 2023, on the grounds of Scorrier Estate, Cornwall.

The festival has been described as the “most rambunctious garden fête” and targets music fans of all ages. The family-friendly fête invites guests to enjoy a host of activities and stalls, including Hip Hop Karaoke, The Sanctuary Well Being Area, The Zen Den, Vintage Fairground, Victorian Sports Day, Wood Fired Hot Tubs, Captain Inkus Tattoo Parlour, Under The Canopy Cornwall Adventure Club, Madame Wong’s House of Wrong, The Secret Gin Garden.

Having sold out its 10,000 capacity over the last few years, The Great Estate is renowned for showcasing international musicians and local emerging talent alongside performances from major bands and DJs, with past lineups boasting Manic Street Preachers, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Charlatans, Razorlight, James, Black Grape and Electric Six.

Elsewhere on the 2023 lineup, Primal Scream are joined by Sunday headliner Symphonic Ibiza, a DJ collective that looks to bring some of the most famous Ibiza club anthems from the last 30 years.

Alongside the likes of Henge and The Cuban Brothers, Elvana will be playing a set to bridge a gaping 20th-century rock ‘n’ roll gap. Yes, that last one is a hybrid tribute band; if you ever wondered what Nirvana would have sounded like with Elvis front and centre, here’s your chance.

Tickets for The Great Estate Festival start from just £85 for a three-day weekend pass. These cheaper early bird tickets are now available via the festival’s website.

For a taste of things to come, see the highlights from this year’s Great Estate Festival below, alongside Primal Scream’s performance of the 1991 hit ‘Moving On Up’ at Glastonbury festival 2022.