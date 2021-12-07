Primal Scream call out government over new drug plans









Primal Scream have taken to Twitter to call out the government over their plans to impose tougher restrictions on drug users.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the ten-year plan will “come down tougher” on “lifestyle drug users” and is currently reviewing the confiscation of passports and driving licenses as punishments.

As mentioned by The Guardian, police officers will be granted the power to search through drug dealers’ phones and send out warnings to their clients in an attempt to deter them from contacting and using drug dealers’ services.

The Scottish rock band went on Twitter to share their opinions on the matter. “There’s gonna be a lot of folk w no passports at Screamadelica shows next year”, the band Tweeted referring to their upcoming UK tour.

Primal Scream are no strangers to the influence of drugs, especially in their Screamadelica era of music. “The band prided itself on being able to take more drugs and harder drugs than any other bands,” frontman Bobby Gillespie once told GQ Magazine.

It comes as evidence of cocaine was found in Parliament toilets, which Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described as “deeply concerning.”

“I will be raising them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police next week,” Hoyle added.

Primal Scream also commented on this issue, describing it as “Nixonian levels of paranoia and cynicism….” on Twitter. The band are set to tour the UK next year to commemorate Screamadelica’s 30th anniversary.

There's gonna be a lot of folk w no passports at Screamadelica shows next year — Primal Scream (@ScreamOfficial) December 6, 2021

Nixonian levels of paranoia and cynicism…. — Primal Scream (@ScreamOfficial) December 6, 2021

Primal Scream’s UK tour dates:

1 July 2022 – Queen’s Park, Glasgow

8 July 2022 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

9 July 2022 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

16 July 2022 – Alexandra Palace Park – London

22 July 2022 – Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay