Primal Scream’s Simone Butler discusses new documentary ‘Year Of The Dog’









Primal Scream bassist Simon Marie Butler is releasing a new documentary, Year Of The Dog, and underwent a journey of personal enlightenment whilst making the film, which documents homeless people and their pets. The film is directed by Paul Sng of Poly Styrene and Sleaford Mods: Invisible Britain.

The film follows Simone Marie Butler as she teams up with Dogs On The Streets, a group of volunteers working for the health and welfare of both homeless people and their dogs, all with the aim of getting them off the streets for good.

A synopsis explains: “The global pandemic showed just how exposed the most vulnerable people in our society truly are. Year Of The Dog celebrates the bond between street dogs and their owners, uncovering small stories of survival during the UK’s most testing time.”

A huge animal lover, Butler was first introduced to the organisation when she was researching where to get a dog for herself. She also interviewed the charity’s founder, Michelle Clark on her Soho Radio show Naked Lunch, and quickly after, the idea for the documentary sprung.

“What they do is so amazing and I didn’t feel like it had enough coverage,” Butler said in an interview with NME. “I wanted to get something out there to challenge the stigma that comes along with homelessness and rough sleepers, and these people owning dogs.”

She also explained how making the film proved to be “a very eye-opening experience” in terms of helping to dispel the myths and common misconceptions about homeless people and dogs.

Year Of The Dog will be released on a limited theatrical run. Visit here for tickets and more information. To find out more information on the work of Dogs On The Street, click here.