Priestgate share brand new song 'Bedtime Story'









Yorkshire indoor rock five-piece Priestgate have shared their latest single, 'Bedtime Story'.

Mixing synths with effects-laden guitars, ‘Bedtime Story’ focuses on the inability to fall asleep, even as it’s the only place that one feels safe. Lower pitched vocals rub up against high searing synths while the band lay down a jaunty mid-tempo pop backing beat.

“‘Bedtime Story’ is about coming to the realisation that all that’s really yours is your own time,” vocalist Rob Schofield explains. “Love, friends, and money will come and go, but you’re always going to be stuck with yourself. Nothing really matters when you’re asleep.”

Gothy darkness from Schofield mixes in with lighter elements of indie pop on the band’s music, creating an interesting dichotomy that feels like two completely different bands smashed together. I can’t really tell if it works or not, but it’s interesting enough to give the band’s other songs, of which there are only two others on Spotify, a listen.

Check out the video for ‘Bedtime Story’, plus the band’s upcoming UK tour dates, down below.

Priestgate 2021 UK tour dates:

6 Oct | The Cluny 2, Newcastle

8 Oct | Omeara, London

9 Oct | The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

10 Oct | The Deaf Institute, Manchester

14 Oct | Yellow Arch Studio, Sheffield

15 Oct | The Polar Bear, Hull

16 Oct | Live At Leeds, Leeds

4 Nov | The Sebright Arms, London

18 Nov | Dive Bar, Hull

