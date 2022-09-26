A preview of Alan Rickman's diaries has been released









The diaries of the late British icon, Alan Rickman, are soon to be released in book-form, with a brand new preview revealing his thoughts behind the growing success of the Harry Potter franchise.

Named Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, the edited collection of the actor’s personal notes total 27 volumes that span over 25 years of his celebrated life. Entries from the forthcoming collection include everything from deep musings about his own life to the changes in the world he sees around him, from his thoughts on politics, modern plays and insights from the set of such movies as those from the Harry Potter series.

In a newly released preview from The Guardian, Rickman’s fascinating insights can be seen for the very first time. Some of the most extraordinary entries can be seen when filming for the first Harry Potter film began on October 10th, 2000.

“Harry Potter begins,” reads the excited entry, before Rickman details, “The scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone where Hedwig the owl delivers Harry’s broomstick, the Nimbus 2000: ‘Dave, the trainer, hadn’t slept worrying about it all’”. Continuing the entry adds, “Kings X for train to Newcastle, and then car to Alnwick Castle [AKA Hogwarts] and a (three-hour … ) makeup for camera test. Criss-crossing of pluses and minuses – pale face = v ageing; false nose-piece needs heavy makeup etc. General atmosphere is friendly and a mite chaotic”.

Completing the first film, Rickman soon bares witness to the true popularity of the Harry Potter series, attending the premiere on November 4th the following year. “The film should only be seen on a big screen,” he writes, adding, “It acquires a scale and depth that matches the hideous score by John Williams. Party afterwards at the Savoy is much more fun”.

Skip forward three years later to May 23rd, 2004 and Harry Potter-mania has truly taken hold. Speaking about the premiere of the third film, the Prisoner of Azkaban, Rickman writes, “Arriving at Radio City was like being a Beatle. Thousands of fans screamed as we got out of cars. Mostly for Daniel Radcliffe but a rush for everyone. Not to mention walking out on to the stage to 6,000”.

Canongate Books will publish The Diaries of Alan Rickman, written by the actor until his death with the intention of one day publishing them. The book will be released in autumn 2022. pic.twitter.com/rdhiIRFDJO — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) November 22, 2020