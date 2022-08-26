







They’re back baby, and oh how we’ve missed them! Arctic Monkeys have finally returned and as they gear up for the long-awaited release of their new LP titled The Car, they’re set to bask Reading & Leeds Festival crowds with a rain-shifting balm of good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll.

AM7 began in earnest back on August 9th as they played their first show in over three years in Turkey. Somewhat surprisingly, they didn’t play any new tracks on their comeback show.

However, all that changed in Zurich, Switzerland on the 23rd, when the Sheffield scallies debuted ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ and the very next morning they announced the details of their new album.

We’ll have to wait until October 21st to feast our lugs on that, but if ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ is anything to go buy then it’ll pair the songwriting style of Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino with a funky guitar rig and disco-ball dangling from that old lounge bar.

It goes without saying that fans will want to hear it live at R&L but what else can they expect? Well, we’ve had a look at each and every set that they have pieced together on the tour so far and you can expect the headline sets to look something like the one we’ve compiled below.

The predicted Arctic Monkeys setlist for Reading & Leeds Festival:

‘Do I Wanna Know?’

‘Brianstorm’

‘Snap Out of It’

‘Potion Approaching’

‘Crying Lightning’

‘Teddy Picker’

‘The View from the Afternoon’ or ‘Ritz to the Rubble’

‘One Point Perspective’

‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’

‘Pretty Visitors’ or ‘One For the Road’

‘Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino’

‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’

‘Do Me A Favour’

‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’

‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’

‘Knee Socks’

‘505’

Encore

‘Cornerstone’

‘Arabella’ or ‘I Wanna Be Yours’

‘R U Mine?’

🎥 Arctic Monkeys debuting new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ tonight in Zurich! 🪩pic.twitter.com/SlnD7ZlMGR — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) August 23, 2022