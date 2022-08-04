The bizarre prank calls Michael Jackson played on Russell Crowe









Russell Crowe has lived a life of proportions that the majority of us can only dream about. The actor is a rare commodity amongst Hollywood’s glitz, glamour, and facades. With Crowe, what you see is what you get. It is clear from the numerous interviews that he has given over a long career that Crowe is one of the most candid figures in the film industry and one of the most multi-faceted.

Despite his A-list status, he opts to live in Sydney, Australia, rather than Los Angeles. Aside from this, he is an avid fan of rugby and football and is best described as a normal man in many ways. Of course, his coffers are lined with gold, and he’ll never want for anything, owning hot real estate such as the rugby team South Sydney Rabbitohs, but in many respects, the way in which he chooses to live his life is closer to that of an ordinary person, rather than that of an iconic film star.

Crowe has starred in numerous films confirming him as one of the best. L.A. Confidential, Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, American Gangster, 3:10 to Yuma, and The Nice Guys are just some of the stellar titles he has featured in, showing that his craft covers a wide berth of topics, as is expected of an actor of such revered status.

Given that he has enjoyed a remarkable career, Crowe is brimming with weird and wonderful anecdotes that involve some of his most prominent peers as well as omnipresent organisations such as the FBI and Al-Qaeda. However, one of the most bizarre comes courtesy of one of the most iconic yet polarising figures in pop culture, Michael Jackson.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2015, when discussing the height of his fame, Crowe revealed that he used to receive disturbing nuisance calls from the ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson, and they are the stuff of nightmares.

“For two or three fucking years,” Crowe said of the ‘Thriller’ singer’s prank calls. “I never met him, never shook his hand, but he found out the name I stayed in hotels under, so it didn’t matter where I was, he’d ring up do this kind of thing, like you did when you were 10, you know. ‘Is Mr Wall there? Is Mrs Wall there? Are there any Walls there? Then what’s holding the roof up? Ha ha.’ You’re supposed to grow out of doing that, right?”

