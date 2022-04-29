Post Malone to collaborate with Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold









Pop-rap superstar Post Malone has returned to the mainstream with the announcement of his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The album has been in the production stage for at least two years, considering how Malone has made reference to it since his 2020 livestreams, but now we’ve got an official release date.

We also have been gifted with a list of collaborators who will appear on the new album. Those include Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and The Kid Laroi, three major names in the pop/hip hop landscape. But another musician who appears on the album is a bit more atypical: folk hero Robin Pecknold, lead singer and songwriter for Fleet Foxes.

Malone has previewed his collaboration with Pecknold on his social media, including posting snippets of the song on Instagram Live and TikTok. Pecknold provides harmonies to the song ‘A Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol’, adding a high tenor to Malone’s signature voice. During the preview, Malone referred to Pecknold as “the coolest fucking guy”.

To anyone who has followed Malone’s personal tastes, the collaboration with an acoustic-heavy musician shouldn’t be any surprise. Malone is a well-known Bob Dylan fanatic, covering ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright’ during his early career. Malone has also recently covered Johnny Cash with psychedelic bluegrass wunderkind Billy Strings, so Pecknold just seems like the logical next step.

Twelve Carat Toothache will be Malone’s first new album since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, which featured the US number one hit ‘Circles’. That track, in particular, showed off Malone’s softer, more country-infused side, so perhaps Twelve Carat Toothache will shape up to be something in a similar vein. We won’t have to wait very long to find out, as the album is set to drop in the summer.

Check out the preview of Malone’s future music down below. Twelve Carat Toothache is scheduled for a June 3rd release.