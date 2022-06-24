Portishead announce collaboration with Stüssy









Bristol legends Portishead have taken another significant step to reassert themselves as one of Britain’s most refreshing bands. To bolster their return, they’ve just announced a collab with one of the world’s most iconic fashion brands.

Longtime fans of the band will know that Portishead have ventured into the world of fashion before, as they commissioned a Supreme T-shirt that used their logo font back in 2011. Now, they’ve teamed up with skate brand Stüssy to create a new line.

“This is the first time the band, formed in Bristol in 1991, has worked with a clothing company during their thirty-year career,” the company announced in a statement, which eagle-eyed viewers will note is slightly incorrect. “The t-shirt design features the cover of their iconic album Dummy released in 1994.”

Regardless, it continued: “Stüssy & Portishead is available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations and stussy.com on Friday, June 24th at 10 am PST.”

Just last week, Portishead also grabbed our attention when they digitised their entire catalogue, making it available to fans on all the major streaming platforms.

In addition to this surprise, they also uploaded HD versions of a handful of their best-loved music videos, ‘Sour Times, ‘Wandering Star’, ‘Machine Gun’, and ‘All Mine’, all of which can be accessed on the band’s YouTube channel.

Geoff Barrow and Co. made the announcement on their Instagram account, writing: “Hello, our archive has now been digitised, and videos upgraded to HD. Available everywhere you normally get your music from, explore it as you like via the link in our bio.”

This year of increased activity has also seen Portishead return to the live setting for the first time in seven years. Last month, they appeared at the War Child UK benefit show for Ukraine in their native Bristol, and by all accounts, it was excellent.

