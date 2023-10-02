Porno for Pyros delay reunion tour to finish new music









The Perry Farrell-fronted alternative rock band Porno for Pyros postponed their scheduled reunion tour to finish new music.

The Los Angeles group announced the news on social media, explaining that they pushed back their first tour in 25 years to finish their new music. Whilst this is likely to have disappointed some fans, the band reassured them by saying, “We’re coming”.

“We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate with you. Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows,” Porno for Pyros wrote.

They continued: “Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished.”

Despite announcing the tour’s postponement, Porno for Pyros are yet to release new dates. However, they did maintain that their new music, which is now finished, will arrive “in the upcoming weeks”. This will be their first material since 1997.

The scheduled tour was due to commence on October 8th in Wheatland, California, and stop in major cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Nashville. It was billed as a celebration for the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. In 2022, the band reunited on stage for the first time in 26 years.

Check out the Porno for Pyros announcement post below.

See more