Porno for Pyros to play first live show in 24 years









Back in 1991, legendary American alternative rockers Jane’s Addiction broke up at the end of a long and exhausting tour. Differences in musical direction and opposing lifestyles caused a schism that put singer Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins on one side while guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Eric Avery occupied the other. When they went their separate ways, Farrell and Perkins decided to form a new band, Porno for Pyros.

That band released two albums, 1993’s Porno for Pyros and 1996’s Good God’s Urge, before disbanding in 1998 after bassist Martyn LeNoble left and guitarist Peter DiStefano was diagnosed with cancer. Jane’s Addiction reformed shortly afterwards, bringing Farrell, Perkins, and Navarro (and, briefly, Avery) back together. Since then, Porno for Pyros has largely laid dormant.

Until 2009, that is, when the original lineup of the band reunited for a brief set at Farrell’s 50th birthday party. It took another decade to hear anything from the band, but in 2020, Porno for Pyros officially reformed. They performed some brief at-home streamed songs during the pandemic and are apparently working on new material, but now another big announcement from the band has come: they will be playing their first official live show in 24 years.

That will happen at this year’s Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. Originally, that slot was scheduled for Jane’s Addiction, but Navarro’s battle with covid has caused Farrell to put Porno for Pyros on stage instead. The band will be joined by Minutemen bassist Mike Watt, who originally replaced LeNoble back in 1996.

“The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona,” Farrell said in that statement. “We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore”.

The last full-length Porno for Pyros concert actually happened in the same state back two decades prior, when the band played the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida back on September 17th, 1998. The Welcome to Rockville festival will take place this weekend from May 19th to May 22nd.

While we’re saddened that Jane’s Addiction can no longer join us, we are beyond excited to have @pornoforpyros perform live for the first time in 26 years ON OUR STAGE THIS WEEKEND. 🤯 🤘 pic.twitter.com/FDiCMbR8Ag — WelcomeToRockville (@RockvilleFest) May 18, 2022