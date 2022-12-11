Porngroove: A short history of erotic music









You could easily have never watched an erotic movie in your life and still be able to hum an ad-libbed porno soundtrack. Rich in funk guitar, undulating basslines and cheesy organ solos, porn music is unmistakable. But how did classic erotic movie soundtracks come to sound the way they do?

Music has been an essential part of erotica from the beginning. Take Le Coucher de la Mariée. Released in 1896, the seven-minute silent erotic film implies the presence of music during its infamous striptease sequence. The French film was screened in Paris shortly after the first public screening of a projection motion picture, making it not only one of the first erotic films but one of the first films full stop. Given that most silent films were screened with an accompanying pianist, it’s likely that even Le Coucher de la Mariée featured some music, though it’s hard to say what it would have sounded like.

Aware of how sound might galvanise the porn industry, the powers that be kept the necessary equipment away from pornographers. That’s why we have to fast-forward to the 1960s when the sexual revolution gave birth to a new wave of adult movie enthusiasts who piled into the erotic theatres springing up across America. Directors began to realise that there was a huge market for audio-visual pornography, which could be easily created using 35 mm film.

In the beginning, erotic movie soundtracks were patched together from pre-existing sources – a mashup of psychedelic rock, lounge music, early funk and folk. This gave birth to the classic “bow chikka wow wow” sound that defined the porn films of the late ’60s and ’70s. Such scores tended to feature Hammond organs, wah-wah guitar lines, funk-laden backbeats and jazz-infused bass arrangments. One of the finest examples is Jean Pierre Mirouze’s score for Le Mariage Collectif, released in 1968.

One of the reasons these drum-heavy soundtracks were so popular was that a lot of amateur pornographers were making their films using Super-8 film. Heavy percussion tended to survive the bathtub-developing process favoured by home producers and so became a staple of the genre. It’s also worth noting that European film composers like Piero Umiliani, Gato Barbieri and even Ennio Morricone were already incorporating elements of popular funk, soul and psychedelia into their scores, and many of them ended up scoring the erotic films coming from Italy, West Germany and elsewhere.

In the 1970s, the first scripted sexually explicit film was released in American movie theatres. Unveiled in August 1970, Mona The Virgin Nymph ushered in the “Golden Age of Porn”, opening the floodgates for films like 1972’s Deep Throat and Behind The Green Door, which were the first porn films to feature specially-composed feature-length scores. Because the producers behind Deep Throat were searching for a wider audience for erotic films, they included a soundtrack featuring accessible bubblegum pop tracks, soft-rock and show tunes. 1976’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: An X-Rated Musical Comedy, meanwhile, boasted its own specially-composed big-band score. Today, such scores are revered as works of art in their own right.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.