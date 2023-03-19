‘Deep Throat’: How the erotic film forever changed cinema and culture









Whilst these days porn is a little bit too accessible for viewers of all ages online, back in the latter half of the 20th century, such adult movies were restricted to the top shelf of petrol stations and the basements of back-door cinemas. Still, the porn industry likely wouldn’t have looked as it does now without the influence of the erotic flick Deep Throat, directed by Gerard Damiano, which would change media forever.

Created in the midst of the Golden Age of Porn, the film told the bizarre story of a woman born with a clitoris in her throat who decides to make the most of her unique situation. Starring the iconic American pornographic actress Linda Lovelace, the hour-long film was one of the first of its kind to feature a plot, genuine character development and a production value that went beyond the basics.

Despite being banned in significant parts of the US, decades later, the film is considered to be something of a media milestone, helping to continue the sexual revolution of the 1960s. Attracting the glare of the mainstream media, Deep Throat became one of the most commercially successful movies of the time, earning over $30-50 million from a budget of just $47,500, with several industry stars admitting to having watched the movie, such as Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Frank Sinatra, Martin Scorsese and Brian De Palma.

Gathering steam throughout the early 1970s, the notoriety of the film helped it to gain considerable popularity amongst the upper-middle class, who saw it as ‘socially acceptable’ pornography. Such sparked ‘porno chic’, a strand of pornography in the 1970s which received positive public attention, with movies being screened at cinemas whilst also being covered by popular newspapers.

Later, in 1975, it was discovered that the mafia helped to produce the movie, reaping significant profits, with the film and its director gaining greater notoriety as a result. In conversation with The Guardian, Gerard Damiano’s daughter, Christar, told the publication: “He never thought that it would get the notoriety it did. He never set out to think that he was going to make this phenomenon and start what was known as the sexual revolution. He had no idea. He had a whim when he saw Linda and just took it from there”.

Over 50 years later, the influence of Deep Throat is self-evident, with the movie opening up a wider commercial interest and acceptance of pornography. Still, whilst the movie remains popular, it’s not without its deep-rooted controversies, with Lovelace stating that she was sexually assaulted during production and was coerced into taking part in the film by her abusive husband at the time, Chuck Traynor.

“Virtually every time someone watches that movie, they’re watching me being raped,” Lovelace told the Messe Commission back in 1986, with the adult film actor joining an anti-pornography movement as a result of her experience working on the movie. Speaking to feminist groups and at colleges, the actor would spend much of her later life working with prominent feminists like Catherine MacKinnon.

Take a look at a clip from the movie below to get a taste of Deep Throat without the explicit material.