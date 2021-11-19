Pond share new video for ‘Take Me Avalon I’m Young’ and announce 2022 UK tour









Australian psych-rockers Pond, have released the video for their brilliant new single ‘Take Me Avalon I’m Young’. In addition to the new offering, they’ve also announced a string of UK shows for next Summer.

Filmed in Hastings on the Sussex coast of England, the grainy new video was directed by Bunny Kinney, and watches frontman and ex-Tame Impala bassist Nick Allbrook attempt a multitude of sports. Allbrook admitted that the wholesome offering was “the most fun video I’ve ever been part of”.

He explained: “I spent two days rushing around Hastings running, swimming, shooting, fencing and playing terrible basketball,” he said in a statement. “It was a dream come true. The freezing sunrise yoga was magical in retrospect, even if I was a brat at the time (sorry Bunny). A perfect seaside weekend; I got to play, and Bunny got to create an ode to his favourite sport, the modern pentathlon.”

Additionally, the band’s five-date UK tour will kick off in June next year, after the band have completed their appearances at Barcelona’s iconic PrimaveraFestival. You can buy tickets for the tour here from 24 November.

‘Taken Me Avalon I’m Young’ is just the latest single from Pond’s latest album 9. Reviewing the band’s ninth offering in October, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen rated the album a stellar 7.9. He said: “Even among a glut of Australian psych-rockers, Pond had distinction, none of which is sacrificed on the new record. Instead, it’s refined and weaponised, making 9 the band’s most accessible work to date.”

Watch the video for ‘Take Me Avalon I’m Young’ below.

Pond Tour Dates:

June 2022:

02 – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona

07 – Capitol, Santiago de Compostela

11 – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona

14 – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

15 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

17 – Electric Ballroom, London

18 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester