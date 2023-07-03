Police interview with alleged victim played during Kevin Spacey’s trial









On the second day of Kevin Spacey‘s trial in London at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were played a police interview by one of the alleged victims. The actor faces 12 charges which are based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013.

The trial is expected to last a month. It began on June 30th with Prosecutor Christine Agnew laying out the cases of the four claimants before Spacey’s barrister Patrick Gibbs KC later spoke to the jury and maintained the innocence of his client.

On the second day of the trial on July 3rd, jurors were shown a video from a police interview with one of the alleged victims. In the clip, the man states he was assaulted more than ten times by the actor, including Spacey putting his hand on his penis “five or six times”.

The man, who cannot be identified, said in the interview with the police: “He assaulted me when I was with him in his company. He grabbed me in private areas and then tried to get my hands on him. He would try to grope me and try to grab me and make me feel very uncomfortable.”

He then claims to have attempted to “blank out” the incidents from his mind and stated they began to happen within his first few weeks of knowing Spacey. “It’s like he thought he could groom me,” he added in the interview. The man also accused the actor of being a “slipper, snaky, difficult person” and a “very mixed-up individual.”

Describing the incident, the accuser said: “He grabbed me so hard I almost came off the road. He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt. I pushed him against the door and said ‘don’t do that again or I will knock you out’.” According to the accuser, Spacey replied: “That’s such a turn on to me, you’re such a man.”

Additionally, he said in the police interview: “Obviously being a ‘man’s man’ and a professional I found it quite eerie and just awkward. He made me feel so awkward and uneasy.” The man said he “couldn’t stand” working for Spacey and is no longer able to watch his films.

This is a developing story.