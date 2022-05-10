Listen to Poliça’s emotive new single, ‘Violence’









Poliça - 'Violence' 6.9

Minneapolis synth-pop group Poliça have shared ‘Violence’, a brand new single that previews the upcoming album, Madness, which is set to arrive on June 2nd via Memphis Industries.

‘Violence’ comes following the first two previewing singles for Madness, ‘Rotting’ and ‘Alive’. The new track arrives with a welcomed slow, brooding darkness that builds in intensity towards the middle of the song while layers of dreamlike instrumentals invade the periphery of the sound to take the mind somewhere far from the present. Towards the close of ‘Violence’, the instrumentals change tone into something more rapturous and uplifting yet still equally as emotive.

Discussing ‘Violence’, the band’s Channy Leaneagh said: “Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favourite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jermey Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems.”

The new album has been described in a press release as “something of a companion piece” to 2020s When We Stay Alive after Leaneagh “realised the power in restructuring her inner self” following a debilitating accident.

The statement added that the songs on the new 31-minute record also “represent a potential endpoint to the first phase of POLIÇA’s existence,” suggesting that the group plan to head somewhere different in the next chapter of their discography.

Madness was mainly recorded between 2020 and 2021 in Ryan Olson’s Minneapolis studio and was partially created by an anthropomorphic production tool called “AllOvers(c)”. The tool was designed by Olson and producer and sound-artist Seth Rosetter.

Poliça have also recently announced details for an upcoming US tour. Listen to the new powerful and emotive single, ‘Violence’, below.