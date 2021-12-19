The playboy outfit Keanu Reeves got from Dolly Parton









If you ever thought your parents were embarrassing for making you a homemade version of a famous costume, it’s just too bad we can’t all have a mother like Keanu Reeves‘.

The Matrix actor actually got his foot in the door of the entertainment industry partially thanks to his mother, Patricia. Pat is an English costume designer who created outfits for film, television, and Broadway performers. But one of her most famous designs was a little more titillating: she made the bustier that Dolly Parton wore on the front cover of Playboy Magazine in October of 1978.

According to Reeves, at some point during his childhood, the young man stumbled upon the bustier and hatched an idea for a costume. “So my mother was a costume designer,” Reeves explained on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn’t take that home. So we had it, and it was Halloween. So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny”.

Much to the disappointment of us all, it doesn’t appear as though Reeves has any pictures of the costume (or if he does he’s understandably keeping them under wraps). But the idea that Reeves’ big idea as a literal child for a Halloween costume was to go as the Playboy Bunny version of Dolly Parton somehow just makes him all the more endearing. It takes a bold kind of person to pull that outfit off, and I’m sure Reeves rocked it with the same confidence that Parton herself has in spades.

Anyway, The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on December 22, but the chances of Reeves appearing in a Playboy Bunny outfit in it are probably pretty low.