Placebo's intimate shows are a "phone-free experience"









Alt-rock legends Placebo have announced that their intimate album release shows will be a “phone-free experience”. The gigs are taking place to celebrate the release of the band’s new album, Never Let Me Go, which will be unleashed this Friday, March 25th.

The band are to play five shows, and the first kicked off last night (March 23rd) at the Le Trianon in Paris. Prior to the recent performance, the band posted a statement on Twitter, explaining their request that phones are not be used at this run of shows.

“All the Placebo intimate album release shows will be a phone-free experience,” the statement starts. “Use of phones, smart watches, cameras and other recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. The hope is to enjoy the experience between band and audience, and be in the moment.”

It continues: “Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, cameras and other recording devices will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone use areas within the venue.”

The statement clarifies: “Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be politely escorted out of the venue by security.”

Now that the band have finished up in the French capital, they’ll be hitting Berlin next, before moving back west to Amsterdam and then Brussels. They’re finishing off this short run at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on March 31st.

Never Let Me Go is the first album Placebo have released since 2013’s Loud Like Love, and if the singles are anything to go by, it’s set to be a real return to form. They’ve already released the singles ‘Beautiful James’, ‘Surrounded By Spies’, ‘Try Better Next Time’ and ‘Happy Birthday In The Sky’, which deal with incredibly pertinent themes such as surveillance and environmental collapse.

For those of you missing out on this run of intimate shows, do not fear. Placebo will be embarking on a UK and Ireland tour in November. Get tickets here.