Placebo bid farewell to humanity on 'Try Better Next Time'









Placebo - 'Try Better Next Time' 7.4

Legendary alt-rock heroes, Placebo, have released another single from their upcoming album Never Let Me Go. Entitled ‘Try Better Next Time’, musically, the track harks back to 2003’s Sleeping With Ghosts, and bears some similarities to cuts such as ‘This Picture’.

Anthemic to the core, the new number sees frontman Brian Molko deliver some of his classic overdriven guitar lines, telling the world to “wake up” repeatedly. He sings of the end of the world as we know it, a theme that is set to be dominant across the next record, which echoes the sentiment of prior singles.

“It is not the end of the world, only the end of humanity, a distinction that in our overblown hubris we are unable to detect,” Molko said. “Mother Nature has grown extremely weary of us. Try better next time”.

Never Let Me Go will be released on March 25th, and is the band’s eighth studio offering. The record is the follow-up to 2013’s Loud Like Love, and if the singles are anything to go by, it seems to be a return to form. ‘Try Better Next Time’, in addition to ‘Beautiful James’ and ‘Surrounded By Spies’ are three of the most politically driven tracks Placebo have released in a long time.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Molko explained how the album grapples with the environmental collapse, wealth inequality and 24-hour surveillance. Ever the realist, he admitted that he doesn’t have the answers but the band “wanted to express something visceral, something very human”.

Molko also revealed that the seeds of ‘Never Let Me Go’ were sown when the band were on the 20th-anniversary tour for their 1996 debut, Placebo. He explained that they wrote the album “backwards”, saying: “If you decide to do everything in a way that you don’t actually know how to do, you’ll fall into a series of accidents which can stimulate you or disgust you.”

Molko appended: “That surprise is what I live for.”

Listen to ‘Try Better Next Time’ below.