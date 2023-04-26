PJ Harvey shares new single ‘A Child’s Question, August’









PJ Harvey has unveiled her new single, ‘A Child’s Question, August’. The release follows the double Mercury Prize-winner announcing the details of her forthcoming album I Inside The Old Year Dying.

Harvey’s new album was written over a three-week period and is inspired by her falling out of love with music in 2017. However, a conversation with director Steve McQueen proved to be critical in the development of the LP. He told the musician to ignore the “process of writing an album” and go back to basics by focusing on the “words, images and music”.

The new record is also inspired by Nina Simone and Bob Dylan, with Harvey stating that she hopes it offers “a resting space, a solace, a comfort, a balm”. The singer-songwriter also said it feels “timely for the times we’re in.”

I Inside The Old Year Dying is produced by Flood and John Parish. According to Harvey, the album developed through “spontaneous performances” and was “recorded at the moment of their creation”. She added: “The studio was set up for live play, and that’s all we did.”

Harvey added: “I think the album is about searching, looking – the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning. Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love – it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that’s what makes it feel so welcoming: so open.”

I Inside The Old Year Dying is released on July 7th through Partisan Records. Listen to ‘A Child’s Question, August’ below.