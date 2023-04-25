PJ Harvey announces new album ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’









After a seven-year absence, PJ Harvey is finally returning to the music world with the announcement of her latest album, I Inside the Old Year Dying. This marks the first new material from the alternative rock legend since The Hope Six Demolition Project in 2016.

In a statement issued with the announcement, Harvey mentioned spending the last few years fine-tuning this latest set of songs, saying: “After many years of work I am very happy to release this collection of new songs. It was a difficult album to make and took time to find its strongest form, but it has finally become all I hoped for it to be”.

In the years since The Hope Six Demolition Project, Harvey has been writing songs to be used in the soundtrack of various other productions, including an instrumental take on the stage show All About Eve, with vocals being done with Gillian Anderson and Lilly James. Outside of the live stage, Harvey also penned the soundtrack for the television show Bad Sisters with Tim Phillips, who is most well known for writing the musical The Grinning Man.

The first single from the album is set to release tomorrow, entitled ‘A Child’s Question, August’. While there is no word on any collaborators on the project, the finished album is to be released on July 7th, 2023.

See more PJ Harvey's new song 'A Child’s Question, August' is out this Wednesday April 26th. Pre-save here https://t.co/Tx8mfeO3nT



Here's a clip from the accompanying music video directed by #SteveGullick. pic.twitter.com/zym1cZgDuH — PJ Harvey (@PJHarveyUK) April 24, 2023