Pixies announce US tour dates with new single ‘Vault Of Heaven’









Pixies - ‘Vault Of Heaven’ 4

Pixies have shared the latest preview ahead of their forthcoming eighth studio album, Doggerel. Listen to the energetic ‘Vault Of Heaven’ below. Alongside the new track, the band have announced a short run of US tour dates.

The single details a bad drug trip along with frequent references to the American supermarket chain 7-Eleven, as Black Francis sings in the first verse: “There in the vault of heaven / While trying to titrate / I ended up in… / Another case. I went to 7-Eleven / To try and get me straight / I ended up there… / In outer space.”

An acoustic rhythm guitar provides the backbone for the storming track before a heavy electric lead run is layered in to give the trademark Pixies sound. The intensity of the single is broken up with quieter moments of delicacy, taking you off guard before the thumping beat comes back in to blow your socks off. The triumphant single leaves much to be anticipated ahead of the full release of Doggerel.

‘Vault Of Heaven’ arrives alongside a suitably wacky music video directed by Charles Derenne. In the clip, a man in Speedos dressed as Zorro, riding a miniature toy pony, visits a 7-Eleven in Hollywood, where he’s joined by two other wacky guests dressed as Elvis and Marilyn Monroe, the latter working as a janitor at the shop.

‘Vault Of Heaven’ comes as the second single released so far from Doggerel, following the June release of ‘There’s A Moon On’. The album arrives on September 30th via BMG with three supporting gigs booked back-to-back across California – San Diego on October 1st, Anaheim on Sunday 2nd and Los Angeles on Monday 3rd. After just one day off, the indie legends travel to New York City to play at Terminal 5.

In announcing Doggerel, Francis said the band were “trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated”. Detailing further, be continued: “The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this; there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Guitarist Joey Santiago added: “This time, around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements, but still our twists in there.”

Listen to Pixies’ ‘Vault Of Heaven’ below.