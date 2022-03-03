Pixies share new single ‘Human Crime’









Pixies - 'Human Crime' 7.5

Alt-rock legends Pixies released a brand new track yesterday (March 2nd) entitled ‘Humen Crime’.

The track was written by Black Francis and was produced by frequent Ghost collaborator Tom Dalgety in Los Angeles last autumn.

The song takes a nostalgic look back at a relationship gone by while presenting a wider message calling for human tenderness. “Went by your place,” Francis sings. “There was nobody there/ At the cocktail lounge/ Someone else was in your chair.”

‘Human Crime’ was released along with a music video directed by Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin. The video was filmed at the abandoned bunkers in San Pedro and Santa Monica’s Gold Diggers Bar in Los Angeles.

“The storyline is loosely based on an ‘inside joke’ between Charles and I about going on tour,” Lenchantin explained in a statement. “How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

‘Human Crime’ comes as Pixies’ first new track in two years and follows the 2020 single ‘Hear Me Out‘ and their latest studio album, 2019’s Beneath The Eyrie.

Meanwhile, Pixies were due to release their ‘Live In Brixton’ box set in January, but the release was delayed until the end of last month.

The eight-disc compilation documents the group’s four sold-out reunion shows that took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June 2004. Prior to the comeback, the band hadn’t played live since their initial split in 1993.

“It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years,” said guitarist Joey Santiago. “I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Watch the music video for Pixies’ new single ‘Human Crime’ below.