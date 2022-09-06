Pixies share new single 'Dregs of the Wine'









Pixies - 'Dregs of the Wine' 4

Pixies have released their hypnotic new single, ‘Dregs of the Wine’.

The new track is the latest snippet to be released from their forthcoming album, Doggerel, which is set to be released on September 30th through BMG. Pixies’ new album is their first release since 2019, when they released Beneath the Eyrie. Interestingly, it’s the first Pixies track to be co-written by Joey Santiago and sees Black Francis share the songwriting with his bandmate.

Speaking about the new Doggerel cut, Santiago said: “I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing. After I stopped playing, I put it down and went, ‘Well, that was a fucking waste of time, what a piece of shit I am.’ I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me, and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!’”

Meanwhile, Black Francis said the track is about “living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the NME, Black spoke about his fears about the modern world and the state it’ll be left in for his children’s generation. The singer explained: “Some of the events of the last few years, with the Presidential election in the United States and Donald Trump and all that other nonsense, and then the coronavirus pandemic and now worldwide recession, amid these extreme weather patterns, add together all this stuff and it starts to feel very dystopian.”

He added, “There’s an economic strain on people, and you see it when you go to Aldi and realise, ‘Shit, there are four security guards in this fucking discount grocery store to make I don’t run off with too many cans of tuna fish for free!’”

In ‘Dregs of the Wine’, Black is reminiscing about the halcyon days of the past rather than fretting about what lies ahead, and it makes for a smouldering listen.