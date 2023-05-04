Pixies apologise for ‘Where Is My Mind?’ disabling alarms on Google phones









Anyone who knows Pixies knows their most famous song ‘Where Is My Mind?’. They probably also recall that the song begins with the word “stop!”. For this reason, the classic 1989 Surfer Rosa cut has made headlines this week. Often, music fans will have their favourite song set as their alarm tone, but you might want to think again before using ‘Where Is My Mind?’

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to report a strange occurrence. After setting their alarm to use songs at random from a playlist, one morning, the alarm failed to activate. Fortunately, they had woken up earlier and investigated the issue. As it turns out, Frank Black yelling “stop!” at the beginning of the song pre-emptively disables the alarm on Google Pixel phones.

The comment thread rose to the top of the Google Pixel subreddit, earning a write-up from ‘Android Police’ that Pixies later shared with a light apology. “Sorry about that!” the band captioned on Twitter above a post of the article link.

The voice activation feature was introduced to Google devices several years ago and was introduced to their phones with the Pixel 6 in 2021. The words “stop” and “snooze” will stop or delay the alarm, so any bands out there thinking of beginning their song with “Snooze” may want to try another word.

See video evidence of Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ turning off a Google Pixel alarm below.