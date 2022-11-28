When Pixies covered 'In Heaven' from David Lynch movie 'Eraserhead'









David Lynch will always be known as one of cinema’s greatest visionaries, revered for his unique approach to cinematic surrealism. While film fans around the world regularly cite Lynch’s works among their favourites, it turns out that Pixies adore the eccentric director as well.

Lynch’s career was kickstarted by his brilliant 1977 directorial debut Eraserhead, a thoroughly unsettling exploration of parenthood in the wasteland of modernity. Featuring some of the most striking images that American audiences had ever seen, Lynch’s work became a crowd-favourite in the infamous midnight movie circuit.

Although some were too disturbed to complete watching the film, others were mesmerised by the power of Lynch’s imagination. Eraserhead is an unflinching critique of rampant industrialisation and the philosophical impotence that it is responsible for, conveying nuanced sociopolitical commentary through the nightmarish plight of a man stuck with his monstrous child.

While writing the bizarre screenplay, Lynch was actually influenced by his experiences as a resident in Philadelphia: “I saw so many things in Philadelphia I couldn’t believe,” Lynch told The New York Times. “I saw a grown woman grab her breasts and speak like a baby, complaining her nipples hurt. This kind of thing will set you back.”

Pixies actually covered the iconic song from Eraserhead called ‘In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)’ as a part of their initial demo tape, eventually including it in their 2002 Pixies EP. It also became a regular part of their setlist during live gigs, providing fans with the perfect crossover.

During the development of their debut mini-album, Come On Pilgrim, the band were also influenced by Lynch. Vaughan Oliver, who designed the artwork, told Uncut: “We were creating an image for a band that didn’t have one, that nobody had seen yet. My subconscious and Charles’ met quite easily, I think. We talked about films: we both loved David Lynch then. It felt like a personal project.”

‘In Heaven’ is definitely one of the most memorable parts of a film that has too many iconic scenes. The Lady in the Radiator will always be one of Lynch’s enduring cinematic constructions, often viewed as the juxtaposition of Lynchian binaries – unsettling beauty and grotesque warmth.

Watch the performance below.