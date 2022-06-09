Pixies confirm new album and share lead single 'There's A Moon on'









Pixies - 'There's A Moon on' 5.6

Pixies have confirmed the arrival of their eighth studio venture, Doggerel. The Boston alt-rock quartet will release the new album along with its lead single, ‘There’s A Moon On’, on September 30th via BMG.

Of the new LP, vocalist and guitarist Black Francis said: “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra-special energy that we’re encountering.”

Joey Santiago, Pixies’ lead guitarist, went on to add: “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

As well as being released on digital and streaming platforms, Doggerel will be issued in a variety of physical configurations. The range of gatefold colour vinyl options includes: the standard red vinyl, a yellow vinyl available exclusively from select independent stores, and an orange vinyl only available from Pixies’ official store. The site also offers an exclusive red cassette. Physical formats include a deluxe CD.

Pixies‘ new album serves as the follow-up to 2019’s Beneath The Eyrie, which was recorded in a remote, converted church in upstate New York. The release of Doggerel follows a short documentary about the making of the group’s new album.

Pixies will play a selection of UK summer tour dates, including open-air headline spots in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and London, the last of which will see the band perform alongside Pearl Jam in Hyde Park. Check out ‘There’s A Moon On’ below.