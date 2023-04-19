Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ to close Cannes Film Festival 2023









The brand-new Pixar movie, Elemental, will close the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Due to be screened at Cannes on May 27th, a few weeks before the film releases worldwide, the Pixar movie will close a festival which also includes the likes of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In addition, films from such esteemed directors as Wes Anderson, Ken Loach, Jonathan Glazer and Todd Haynes will also be in competition.

Featuring voice work from Mamoudou Athie and Leah Lewis, Elemental is set in a world where fire, water, earth and air residents live together in a sprawling metropolis where each elemental force keeps itself to itself. This is until Wade (Athie), a man made up of water, journeys into the realm of fire residents and forever disrupts the idea of seclusion for Ember (Lewis).

The film hopes to continue the company’s recent resurgence in quality, having released such celebrated titles as Turning Red, Luca and Soul in recent years, collecting four Academy Awards for ‘Best Animated Film’ since 2015.

Take a look at the trailer for the forthcoming animated flick below and bask in the vibrancy of yet another Pixar creation.